Starbucks worker exposes drive-thru secret by surprising customers by singing

Apparently some people aren’t aware that drive-thru workers can see them when they’re ordering.

A TikTok video of two customers being surprised by a Starbucks employee greeting them in a song has gone viral – but not for what you’d expect.



In the video, which was published on Feb. 14 and also shared on Twitter, the male and female customers react in shock when the worker belts out, “Welcome to Starrrbuckkks.”

"What can I get for you?" the employee added.

The short clip appears to be a recording of a surveillance monitor at the undisclosed Starbucks location.

While it’s not clear what the pair were thinking or saying in the video, they were visibly shocked by the greeting.

TikTok users, however, were more hung up on the fact they were completely unaware that workers seeing you onscreen at a drive-thru is a thing.

“Apparently the drive thru workers can see you when you order???? idk how to explain it but i feel violated,” captioned a Twitter user who re-posted the TikTok video.

“This explains so much,” another tweeted.

“I loved when I worked drive thru,” tweeted a former drive-thru worker. “That camera was so funny sometimes.”



Some Twitter users expressed fears that they may have possibly done lewd and embarrassing things while unknowingly on camera.

“I can not tell you how many times I made stupid faces at the drive thru,” one person said.

Others couldn’t believe how many people weren’t aware of the fact that there are cameras at drive-thru windows.

“How did you think they knew when you drove up?” one Twitter user commented, to which someone replied, “Because there's a sensor and it beeps in the headset when a car drives up.”



The Starbucks employee who recorded and posted the video, Brittney, said she’s been singing to her customers long before her now-viral video.

"When I originally started singing to my customers in the drive-thru I was trying to make them smile. ... I usually work nights so I get them at the end of their day and I just hope to make their day a little bit better," she told Delish.

"I wanted to reach even more people and make their days a little better and make them smile too so I started posting them and I was blown away by how many people love it.



"I do get other customers that sing their orders back to me as well but I haven't been able to catch any on camera yet unfortunately!" she added.

Brittney’s unique spin customer service is now paying off online. She now has over 68,000 TikTok followers.