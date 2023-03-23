Expand / Collapse search
Jack Carr's take on noted author Stephen Hunter, born on this day, March 25: 'Forever indebted'

Bestselling author of upcoming ‘Targeted’ nonfiction series weighs in on noted novelist Stephen Hunter

Jack Carr
By Jack Carr | Fox News
We need to stop ‘tweeting’ and start ‘reading’: Jack Carr Video

Former Navy SEAL and author Jack Carr tells ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Americans should focus on long-term consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and pay attention to China.

Happy Birthday to Stephen Hunter! 

It was one of the greatest honors of my life to start our book tours together in 2019.

I will forever be indebted to him for taking the time to read and blurb my first novel

If you are not reading Stephen Hunter, you should start immediately. 

The first picture here (below) is from the SHOT Show (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show) when Stephen surprised me at a book signing. 

Jack Carr together with Stephen Hunter. Carr shares this photo on his Instagram account — and says that "Stephen surprised me at a book signing." 

The second one (shown below) is of my original copy of "Point of Impact," which I bought over 25 years ago.

It's the novel that introduced the world to Marine Corps sniper Bob Lee Swagger. 

Jack Carr's own original copy of the novel "Point of Impact" by Stephen Hunter, a thriller first published in 1993. 

The third picture (below) is of one of my "Point of Impact" hardcovers paired with a @cabotguns 1911.

Why? 

Jack Carr shared this photo of one of his hardcovers of a Stephen Hunter novel, paired with a Cabot Gun. "It's a good pairing," said Carr. 

Because it’s a good pairing.

More facts about Stephen Hunter

Stephen Hunter has written over 20 novels. 

The retired chief film critic for The Washington Post, where he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Criticism, has also published two collections of film criticism and a nonfiction work, "American Gunfight," according to his publisher, Simon & Schuster.

He lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

A standout quote from Stephen Hunter in "Point of Impact": "You are the most contrary man I ever met. If someone handed you a glass of free beer that was nine-tenths full, you’d cry over the missing tenth."

This is the second in a series for Fox News Digital that bestselling novelist Jack Carr is writing in 2023 about key figures and moments in history. Stay tuned for more!

Jack Carr is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "The Devil’s Hand" and host of the "Danger Close Podcast." His latest book is "Only the Dead" (Atria/Emily Bestler Books, May 16, 2023). He is a former Navy SEAL task unit commander and sniper with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. Visit him at officialjackcarr.com and follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @JackCarrUSA.