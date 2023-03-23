Jack Carr's take on noted author Stephen Hunter, born on this day, March 25: 'Forever indebted'

Happy Birthday to Stephen Hunter!

It was one of the greatest honors of my life to start our book tours together in 2019.

I will forever be indebted to him for taking the time to read and blurb my first novel.

If you are not reading Stephen Hunter, you should start immediately.

The first picture here (below) is from the SHOT Show (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show) when Stephen surprised me at a book signing.

The second one (shown below) is of my original copy of "Point of Impact," which I bought over 25 years ago.

It's the novel that introduced the world to Marine Corps sniper Bob Lee Swagger.

The third picture (below) is of one of my "Point of Impact" hardcovers paired with a @cabotguns 1911.

Why?

Because it’s a good pairing.

Follow Jack Carr on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jackcarrusa.

More facts about Stephen Hunter

Stephen Hunter has written over 20 novels.

The retired chief film critic for The Washington Post, where he won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Distinguished Criticism, has also published two collections of film criticism and a nonfiction work, "American Gunfight," according to his publisher, Simon & Schuster.

He lives in Baltimore, Maryland.

A standout quote from Stephen Hunter in "Point of Impact": "You are the most contrary man I ever met. If someone handed you a glass of free beer that was nine-tenths full, you’d cry over the missing tenth."

