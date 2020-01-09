Italian Vogue releases photo-free January 2020 issue to lessen 'environmental impact' of shoots

Vogue Italia is looking old-fashioned in its first issue of the new year (and decade), altogether eschewing photo shoots in favor of more environmentally “sustainable” illustrations.

The new edition reportedly marks the first time a Vogue magazine has been photo-free since the introduction of photography into its pages, Editor-in-Chief Emanuele Farneti said.

“One hundred and fifty people involved. About twenty flights and a dozen or so train journeys. Forty cars on standby,” Farneti commented of the environmental toll taken to produce the eight fashion editorials featured in the mag’s September 2019 issue, traditionally Vogue’s biggest of the year.

“Sixty international deliveries. Lights switched on for at least ten hours non-stop, partly powered by gasoline-fueled generators. Food waste from the catering services,” he continued. “Plastic to wrap the garments. Electricity to recharge phones, cameras...”

The publication’s intention with its self-described “bold” move is to simply be “more sustainable” and lessen the "significant environmental impact associated with publishing a fashion magazine,” a Jan. 3 press release revealed.

In December, all 26 editors of the Conde Nast magazine signed a new mission statement vowing to increasingly celebrate diversity and community, while better preserving the planet, the Associated Press reports.

In creating the latest issue, the Vogue Italia team aimed to emphasize that art and fashion imagery can be produced without any “travel, shipping or waste” impact on the earth. The illustrated covers required no travel, while the issue itself features articles discussing “reborn” clothes made from scrap fabric and hand-me-downs.

The Vogue Italia brand will also shift its packaging to 100 percent compostable plastic wrap in the year ahead, the magazine confirmed.

According to Farneti, steering clear of pricey photo shoots in the January issue has also saved the publication money, which, in turn, will be donated to a Venice student foundation that was severely damaged by high-tide floods in November.

"Here’s to a new, beautiful and more sustainable decade," the press release concluded.

Spokespeople for Vogue and Conde Nast Italy were not immediately available to offer further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.