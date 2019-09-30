Designer Issey Miyake shocks at Paris Fashion Week with cable-aided, innovative runway show

Paris Fashion Week is reaching new heights with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose high-flying designs have taken off on social media.

On the runway debut for the brand's 2020 Spring/Summer collection, models were seen wearing nude-colored bras and underwear while brightly colored dresses floated above them. The dresses then dropped down on the models.

The brand reportedly used a pulley system to float the dresses down the runway, and then subsequently dress the model.

Once the models were wearing the unique garments – and hats – they began to bounce along with a springy tune playing from the speakers.

Miyake did not stop there with the visually stunning theatrics. The designer continued by connecting models to harnesses that allowed them to twirl around on one foot, while the dress fluttered behind.