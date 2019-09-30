Expand / Collapse search
Published

Designer Issey Miyake shocks at Paris Fashion Week with cable-aided, innovative runway show

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Paris Fashion Week is reaching new heights with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, whose high-flying designs have taken off on social media.

On the runway debut for the brand's 2020 Spring/Summer collection, models were seen wearing nude-colored bras and underwear while brightly colored dresses floated above them. The dresses then dropped down on the models.

The brand reportedly used a pulley system to float the dresses down the runway, and then subsequently dress the model.

Once the models were wearing the unique garments – and hats – they began to bounce along with a springy tune playing from the speakers.

A model on the runway during the Issey Miyake Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week. The dress was dropped on the model using a pulley system. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Miyake did not stop there with the visually stunning theatrics. The designer continued by connecting models to harnesses that allowed them to twirl around on one foot, while the dress fluttered behind.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.