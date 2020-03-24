Isolated nursing home residents play human version of Hungry Hungry Hippos

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

We're all looking for new ways to pass the time.

The coronavirus has hit the elderly population the hardest. Since the virus is more likely to kill older victims, senior care centers have been working extra hard to keep their residents safe. Unfortunately, this has forced many places to enforce strict policies preventing families from seeing their older members.

The workers at the Bryn Celyn Care Home in Wales have been working hard to keep their residents' spirits high, the New York Post reports. This has involved keeping everyone's schedules filled with activities like cooking, exercising, arts and crafts and games.

One of the games was Hungry Hungry Hippos, but instead of the traditional board game, residents stepped in and played a real-life version.

Video of the game uploaded to Facebook shows residents using wheelchairs, sticks, plastic containers and a lot of balls to recreate a life-sized version of the game. According to the footage's description, "Residents really enjoyed playing a new game today Hungry Hippos. Lots of laughter to lift morale of the team and residents!"

The video has been viewed more than 1.9 million times and has received over 8,000 reactions.

According to the New York Post, none of the residents or staff members of the nursing home have reported feeling any illnesses or are showing any symptoms for COVID-19. The residency has been in isolation since March 12 and will likely remain that way for the time being.