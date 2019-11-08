Model Iskra Lawrence embraces 'sexy' pregnancy bod after overcoming body dysmorphia

Model Iskra Lawrence, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child, is embracing her pregnancy body after struggling to accept the skin she’s in.

The expectant mom, who once battled body dysmorphia and an eating disorder, said she now understands the beauty of her body and the power that lies within.

"So, I have to admit this pregnancy bod is really sexy. I really do feel really good...like, really, really good,” the 29-year-old British model told AOL.

“I knew that my body was very special and it had a purpose. It hits home. It's like, goodness, this body is incredible.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, Lawrence said she had fears that changes to her body through the pregnancy would "trigger" her past struggles with eating disorders.

"Any changes in your body that feel out of your control can trigger body image issues or reignite past eating disorders or body dysmorphia," she said, "so when I found out I was pregnant with my first my friends from the ED [eating disorder] community asked how I was feeling with my body."

"I wondered, would I feel triggered? Would I be scared to watch my body grow?" she added.

That all changed, Lawerence said, when she settled into her pregnancy.

"I feel like my body is not just my home but it’s my baby's home and I want to let it do whatever it needs to make sure it’s the healthiest happiest place for them," she said. "I’m more appreciative and in awe of it than ever. But I’m also excited to share the real raw stuff as I go on this journey."

Lawrence, who has more than four million Instagram followers and nearly 200,000 YouTube subscribers, has built a successful brand of body positivity and self-love.

"The importance of body acceptance to me, as someone who's struggled with body dysmorphia and an eating disorder ... when you've been through that, all you want to do is try and make sure no one else does," she told AOL.

"Because we're in a society where so many women are held back from chasing their dreams, having their dream job, getting into healthy relationships,” Lawrence added, “it all stems from this societal perfection that has been created where, for women, our whole value system is based on our appearance."

Her mission to empower women by embracing diversity in beauty and fashion is why Lawrence is careful about the designers she chooses to wear and collaborate with. The model recently worked with designer Tanya Taylor for her outfit to the CFDA Vogue Fashion Awards.

“If you don’t know about @tanyataylor she is a huge advocate for inclusivity and as a high end Deisgner [sic] is one of only a few who create pieces upto [sic] a size 22,” she shared in a recent post to her followers. “Thank you for all you do my love.”

Taylor in return praised Lawrence for using her influence to impart acceptance for all body types.

“You are such an inspiration,” Taylor commented. “Thank you for being an amazing woman and soon to be mama!!”

