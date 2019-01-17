Expand / Collapse search
Instagram-friendly wedding chapel in Las Vegas charging lovebirds $500 for unique experience

The “Til Death Do Us Part” installation, which opens on Friday at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, was dreamed up by graphic designer Joshua Vides.

Couples who want to get married to spruce up their Instagram feed can soon do so at this black-and-white chapel.

The “Til Death Do Us Part” installation, which opens on Friday at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, was dreamed up by graphic designer Joshua Vides. The 800-square-foot cartoon iteration of a traditional chapel is part of his “Reality to Idea” series.

“I didn’t create the concept for Instagram, but once I painted the first object and held [it in my] hand, I immediately recognized Instagram as the vehicle,” Vides told Insider.

For $250, couples can take unlimited photos at the chapel for an hour. But those who want to marry there will need to fork over $500.

While the piece will be available to the public, the hotel is offering photo op packages for couples. For $250, couples can take unlimited photos at the chapel for an hour.

But for those who actually want to get married in the unique setting, the hotel will throw an hour-long ceremony for $500, which includes a bottle of champagne.

The “Til Death Do Us Part” installation opens on Friday at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.