Bride slammed for 'aggressive,' lengthy save-the-date: 'These people really do not want anyone at their wedding'

A bride is being slammed online for her “aggressive” and lengthy save-the-date.

The unidentified woman’s two-page announcement was shared on Facebook, where people couldn’t help but comment on the bizarre list of requirements titled “Things To Keep In Mind Before You Say Yes,” News.com.au reports.

While the bride notes that she hasn’t yet picked a venue, she knows that it will be held “in an Asian country," possibly the Philippines, Thailand or Vietnam.

COSTCO SELLS OUT OF 27-POUND BUCKET OF MAC AND CHEESE

“You will need at least two weeks off…one week is [too] short for how long the flights are,” the announcement reads.

“You will need approximately $4,000 to $5,000 or more if you desire; that includes hotels, food, drink, daily adventures, scooter rentals. Just good to have safe buffer money. You will not spend all of this…all depends on what kind of holiday you want.”

The woman notes that the invitees should “think this all over” before RSVPing but that they will “really love it over there.”

“Once we receive everyone’s save-the-dates back and know how many people are willing to make the long journey to attend, we will begin finding a venue and send out the invitations,” she wrote.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We hope to give you at least 9 months in advance, so if you want to attend, start saving your pennies now!”

Commenters suggested that the couple might not even need a venue as it’s possible no one will even bother showing up.

“These people really do not want anyone at their wedding,” someone wrote.

“I think this is an invitation to be murdered,” another person commented.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This certainly isn’t the first time a bride’s demanding wedding requirements have gone viral, and it likely won’t be the last.

In December 2018, a “bridezilla” was mocked for her demanding dress code, dictating weight-based clothing specifications and requiring guests drop $1,000 on their outfits at her destination wedding.