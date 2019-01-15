'Bridezilla' considers asking bridesmaids to wear colored contacts so their eyes don't 'clash' with wedding

You’ve heard of brides dictating what her bridesmaids should wear and how they should style their hair and makeup, but one bride wanted to take it a step further by requiring the women in her bridal party to change their eye color.

In a Facebook post, the anonymous bride wrote that she was considering having her blue-eyed bridesmaids wear colored contacts for her special day and asked how “over the top” the request would be.

KFC EMPLOYEE ARRESTED FOR 'BATTERY' AFTER THROWING BOXES OF CHICKEN AT CUSTOMER'S FACE

“I’m offering to let them select any other color, even a rich amber brown like mine (I’m not afraid of being overshadowed!!) I just think blue eyes would clash, since one of the wedding colors is chartreuse,” she wrote.

People seemed to agree that this request is indeed “over the top.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Imagine being such a bridezilla that your bridesmaids’ natural eye colors might ‘clash’ with your color scheme,” one person wrote, per Yahoo.

“’Rich amber brown like mine’..please.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m sorry, you can’t be in my wedding because your eyes are the wrong color. Say it loud.”

“Just the fact that she stated ‘I’m not afraid of being overshadowed by blue eyes’ means she’s definitely afraid of being overshadowed by blue-eyed girls. And the whole ‘clashing with the dress’ is a thinly-veiled excuse. Homegirl needs some self-esteem.”