Instagram influencer defends her large family, calls out racism

One proud mom and Instagram influencer recently shut down critics who have allegedly shamed her for having a large, growing family. The soon-to-be mother of five said she felt compelled to speak out because the media often depict parents of color as “incapable of raising large families positively,” and her message has since struck a chord online.

Last week, blogger Leslie Lewis shared her side of the story with her 206,000 Instagram followers.

“So I don’t usually publicly address the Negative Nancys and Pouty Pauls that find it necessary to judge my life choices. BUT a number of [people] have been commenting and even having the nerve to send me DM’s regarding my pregnancy,” the expectant woman said, sharing a family photo of herself, her husband and their four kids.

“’I thought y’all was done?’ ‘How can y’all afford 5?’” Lewis claimed her critics asked.

“Listen here! I am a married, ADULT! I have one baby daddy,” she declared. Lewis clarified that she did not intend to offend anyone in a different situation, but argued that it was frustrating to be frequently spammed with personal questions about birth control and the like.

“On a positive note, I feel super blessed that Joe and I work (very hard)...we are a parental UNIT, and we work hard to provide and raise good people,” she concluded.

Fans largely applauded Lewis’ honesty and thanked her for being so candid.

“You have a beautiful family and the size of your family is no one else's business as long as God gives you the blessing and the means,” one commenter wrote.

“Good for you! Sometimes ignoring people isn’t the best answer... sometimes we need to defend ourselves and put people in their place!” another agreed.

“Congratulations on your fifth baby blessing! I just want you to know that white people do get criticized for having lots of kids,” one offered. “I have six and people have said the most unbelievably rude things TO MY FACE. I don’t have a platform like you do to try and affect change, but I am so glad people like you stand up and take charge with issues people have no business weighing in on! Good luck with your delivery!”

Lewis has since revealed that she was inspired to clap back after receiving particularly hurtful messages from a social media troll who assumed she was on welfare to afford her large brood, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

“It is... common practice, even in this day, for the media to portray families of color as incapable of raising large families positively,” she said. “In reality, working families of color have historically been large in size, usually with more than three children.”

Moving forward, the proud mom hopes to inspire other parents to speak out and always stand up for their families, however big or small they may be.

“I have learned to use my platform to uplift families and women of color, and to use the criticism as fuel to meet and exceed my personal and family goals!” Lewis exclaimed.