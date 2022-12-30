Indiana firemen rescue goose trapped in frozen sand along Lake Michigan shore

A Canada goose was recently freed from frozen sand after becoming trapped on the shores of Lake Michigan amid frigid temperatures.

The Porter Volunteer Firefighters of Porter, Indiana, were able to make the rescue on Dec. 26, according to a Facebook post shared by The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (Indiana DNR Law Enforcement).

The agency also posted images showing the goose nestled into the frozen sand, which sat in Indiana Dunes State Park.

The temperatures in Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26 reached a low of 11 degrees Fahrenheit and a high of 21, according to AccuWeather.

Before the firefighters arrived on the scene, a group of Good Samaritans attempted to free the bird but were unsuccessful, according to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

The Good Samaritans quickly called the agency to report the issue, the agency said.

"To prevent further risk to the public and to help the animal, a quick call to Porter Volunteer Firefighters, Inc. was made and the goose was safely removed from the frozen beach," the agency wrote on Facebook.

A small hole within the frozen sand can be seen where the goose was stuck.

Since the removal, the goose has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility for any further treatment, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement shared on Facebook.