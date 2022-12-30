Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Published

Indiana firemen rescue goose trapped in frozen sand along Lake Michigan shore

The Canada goose had been frozen along the sandy shore in Indiana Dunes State Park

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division shared images of the goose nestled into the frozen sand in the Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26, 2022.

A Canada goose was recently freed from frozen sand after becoming trapped on the shores of Lake Michigan amid frigid temperatures.

The Porter Volunteer Firefighters of Porter, Indiana, were able to make the rescue on Dec. 26, according to a Facebook post shared by The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (Indiana DNR Law Enforcement).

The agency also posted images showing the goose nestled into the frozen sand, which sat in Indiana Dunes State Park.

The temperatures in Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26 reached a low of 11 degrees Fahrenheit and a high of 21, according to AccuWeather.

A Canada goose is seen nestled and apparently frozen in the sand on a Lake Michigan beach.

A Canada goose is seen nestled and apparently frozen in the sand on a Lake Michigan beach. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

Before the firefighters arrived on the scene, a group of Good Samaritans attempted to free the bird but were unsuccessful, according to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement.

The Good Samaritans quickly called the agency to report the issue, the agency said.

A firefighter uses a hose in an attempt to free the goose from being trapped in frozen sand.

A firefighter uses a hose in an attempt to free the goose from being trapped in frozen sand. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

"To prevent further risk to the public and to help the animal, a quick call to Porter Volunteer Firefighters, Inc. was made and the goose was safely removed from the frozen beach," the agency wrote on Facebook.

A small hole within the frozen sand can be seen where the goose was stuck.

The temperatures in Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26, 2022, were as low as 11 degrees.

The temperatures in Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26, 2022, were as low as 11 degrees. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

Canada geese may live near water, grassy fields or grain fields, according to Cornell University.

Canada geese may live near water, grassy fields or grain fields, according to Cornell University. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

Since the removal, the goose has been taken to a wildlife rehabilitation and veterinary facility for any further treatment, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement shared on Facebook.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 