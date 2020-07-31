Impatient pet cow moos loudly at farmer's window every day for morning hug

Meet this adorable rescue cow who impatiently moos at a farmer's window - for a hug every morning.

Jenna the dairy cow was destined to be killed because she was born infertile and unable to produce milk.

4 UTAH FISHERMEN HOOK STATE RECORD FISH DURING PANDEMIC

But at just three days old, she was taken in by Ryan Phillips, 42, and Mallory Sherman, 34, who run a not-for-profit farmyard sanctuary.

Phillips nursed and cared for her, building up a strong bond, so Jenna gets very impatient if she doesn't get to greet him first thing each morning.

She makes a beeline for their kitchen window and moos loudly until he comes to say good morning.

An adorable video shows their morning routine, at the farm in Williamsburg, Va.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Phillips said: "Jenna treats me like I'm her best friend and saw me like I was her mom when she was little because I brought and fed her bottles.

"She'd knock me in my belly to attempt to make more milk come out.

"I spent every night talking and laying with her in the barn and making sure she was healthy and happy.

"And so, now we continue to have a bond that results in her mooing for me and needing morning hugs - as well as lots of time together during the day, and goodnight hugs and scratches as well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"We are truly best friends and she's definitely just as much family as any human could be."

Jenna - nicknamed The Calf Who Lived - was a freemartin, meaning she was unlikely to have babies or produce milk, because she was born a twin, in November 2018.

The dairy farmer planned to cut Jenna's life short, but his daughter asked if she could find a home for them, and contacted one of Phillips' pals, Tia.

She came to Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, with their other cows, pigs, turkeys, chickens and dogs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The clip was filmed at the farm on July 26 by Sherman and features Phillips.

Life With Pigs is a non-profit farm animal sanctuary.