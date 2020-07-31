4 Utah fishermen hook state record fish during pandemic

Teach a man to fish, and he'll probably reel in a record with it – if you're in Utah.

Four anglers in the Beehive State have hooked record catches during the coronavirus pandemic, the state division of wildlife resources has announced.

“Ya’ll have been busy rippin’ lips during the pandemic!” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources joked on Facebook on Thursday, sharing the news.

According to the department, Matt Turner caught a black crappie while spearfishing at Deer Creek on June 11. The record catch was 15.75 inches long with a 12-inch girth, weighing 1 pound and 14 ounces.

Days later, Michael Christiansen reeled in a record Yellowstone cutthroat trout while fishing at Johnson Creek on June 14. The 10.5-inch fish was a catch-and-release.

The same week, Kendall Johnson hooked a record golden trout at Marsh Lake on June 16. Johnson’s fish, which was also a catch-and-release, measured 15.25 inches.

In a notable turn of events, Cade Tebbs set a catch-and-release record when he reeled in a splake from Fish Lake on January 4. The creature measured 33 inches.

However, angler David MacKay broke Tebbs’ recent record when he caught an even larger splake from Fish Lake. McKay’s catch measured 34 inches.

Fishing has reportedly made a splash and become increasingly popular as a great way to get outdoors while social distancing as the pandemic continues.