4 Utah fishermen hook state record fish during pandemic

'Ya’ll have been busy rippin’ lips during the pandemic!'

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Teach a man to fish, and he'll probably reel in a record with it – if you're in Utah.

Four anglers in the Beehive State have hooked record catches during the coronavirus pandemic, the state division of wildlife resources has announced.

“Ya’ll have been busy rippin’ lips during the pandemic!” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources joked on Facebook on Thursday, sharing the news.

Matt Turner's black crappie, hooked at Deek Creek.

Matt Turner's black crappie, hooked at Deek Creek. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

According to the department, Matt Turner caught a black crappie while spearfishing at Deer Creek on June 11. The record catch was 15.75 inches long with a 12-inch girth, weighing 1 pound and 14 ounces.

Michael Christiansen and his record Yellowstone cutthroat trout (pictured left) and David MacKay with his record-setting splake (pictured right.)

Michael Christiansen and his record Yellowstone cutthroat trout (pictured left) and David MacKay with his record-setting splake (pictured right.) (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Days later, Michael Christiansen reeled in a record Yellowstone cutthroat trout while fishing at Johnson Creek on June 14. The 10.5-inch fish was a catch-and-release.

Kendall Johnson and his record golden trout.

Kendall Johnson and his record golden trout. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

The same week, Kendall Johnson hooked a record golden trout at Marsh Lake on June 16. Johnson’s fish, which was also a catch-and-release, measured 15.25 inches.

Cade Tebbs and his 33-inch splake from Fish Lake, which held a record for a few months.

Cade Tebbs and his 33-inch splake from Fish Lake, which held a record for a few months. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

In a notable turn of events, Cade Tebbs set a catch-and-release record when he reeled in a splake from Fish Lake on January 4. The creature measured 33 inches.

However, angler David MacKay broke Tebbs’ recent record when he caught an even larger splake from Fish Lake. McKay’s catch measured 34 inches.

Fishing has reportedly made a splash and become increasingly popular as a great way to get outdoors while social distancing as the pandemic continues.

