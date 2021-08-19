Huge rubber duck appears in Maine harbor, amuses residents: ‘It’s wonderful’

A city in Maine is trying to solve a huge mystery after a giant rubber duck appeared in its busy harbor.

The 25-foot-tall duck -- which is emblazoned with the word "joy" -- appeared in the harbor in Belfast, Maine, on Saturday, according to the New England Cable News. No one knows who put it there.

The station reported that the duck is anchored in shallow water between a pedestrian bridge and the town landing.

Harbor Master Katherine Given told the Bangor Daily News that the duck doesn’t pose a navigational hazard, so there's no rush to shoo it away.

"Everybody loves it," Given said. "I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here."

Judy Herman, of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, stopped to snap photos on Tuesday.

"It’s wonderful," she told New England Cable News. "Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.