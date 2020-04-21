How to draw your favorite Disney characters

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

During quarantine, people are occupying themselves by learning different skills, like becoming a master baker or developing a green thumb.

But or those who want to do something with their hands -- but also don’t want to make enough bread to feed an army (or just aren’t that good at baking) -- there's always drawing.

Judging by recent search traffic, sketching is a skill that people are looking to learn as more and more Americas find themselves stuck at home. And if you're looking to enhance your freehand technique, Disney is offering tutorials on how to draw your favorite characters, straight from the professionals at the Walt Disney Feature Animation Studios.

The step-by-step videos take even the most novice illustrators and teach them how to sketch out royal faves like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Rapunzel from “Tangled,” Anna and Olaf from “Frozen” as well as true Disney icon Mickey Mouse and others -- the complete list of which can be found on the park's blog.

The popular videos only require a piece of paper, a pencil and some patience.

During the coronavirus crisis, Disney has been showing off other ways fans can recreate the "magic" of the parks at home, most notably with the parks' recipe collection, which Disney has been sharing via its blog.