Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Family and Friends
Published

Here’s how parties have changed amid COVID-19, according to an expert

Professional party planner Marley Majcher tells Fox News hosts are making additional considerations due to COVID-19

By Cortney Moore , Ashley Dvorkin | Fox News
close
Party planners adapt to pandemic gathering restrictions Video

Party planners adapt to pandemic gathering restrictions

The Party Goddess CEO Marley Majcher joins FOX's Ashley Dvorkin to discuss how COVID-19 has changed the way Americans party

The way people host special events has changed drastically throughout the coronavirus pandemic and may very well continue with the delta variant surge.

Some experts in the event planning field even suspect the pandemic will have a lasting effect on health and safety practices, this includes Marley Majcher – the founder of The Party Goddess, full-service catering and event planning company that’s based in Los Angeles, California.

Majcher and her company have seen planning trends shift firsthand as clients continue to request services with COVID-19 in mind.

"People are just considering things that they never would have considered before," Majcher told Fox News.

80% OF COUPLES PLANNING THEIR WEDDINGS AREN'T CONCERNED WITH VACCINE AVAILABILITY FOR GUESTS, SURVEY FINDS

Marley Majcher, the founder of The Party Goddess, told Fox News she believes some of the health and safety protocols that have been put in place for COVID-19 are here to stay.

Marley Majcher, the founder of The Party Goddess, told Fox News she believes some of the health and safety protocols that have been put in place for COVID-19 are here to stay. (Tiffany J Photography)

These considerations range from wanting a smaller guest list and carefully crafting seating charts to keep people safe, having face masks available or figuring out whether valets need to be nixed if guests don’t want a stranger to touch their keys or car while the pandemic is around.

Other party hosts are adding virtual elements so they can still include guests who are unable to attend in person. 

"If somebody is elderly or is on the other side of the country, they can still participate virtually," Majcher said. "But, what you have to do then is you have to engage both audiences because how you engage an audience virtually and how you engage an in-person person are very different."

She went on, "The attention spans are very different. You've got to really catch their attention when you're doing it virtually. So, if you're going to bring in an entertainment component, it has to really move along. We expect instant entertainment to instantly be engaged."

‘JARCUTERIE’ FOOD TREND PUTS SPIN ON CHARCUTERIE BOARDS 

In terms of food distribution, buffets have not been trendy during the pandemic.

  • Image 1 of 2

    In terms of food distribution, buffets have not been trendy during the coronavirus pandemic. (Tiffany J Photography)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Marley Majcher says her catering and event planning company The Party Goddess has had to come up with creative solutions for serving food during COVID-19. (Tiffany J Photography)

Some solutions Majcher’s company has come up with to address this have involved sectioned off acrylic trays and glass containers, which have helped to keep food separate.

For example, Majcher has used jewelry box drawers to hold individualized salads. The drawers not only kept the salads safe from the elements but also helped to keep flies away as well.

A similar tactic can be done with burger patties and a portable grill, so guests can make their own burgers in case they’re wary of someone else touching their food, Majcher said.

WEDDING INDUSTRY SEES BUSINESS SURGE AS MORE PEOPLE GET VACCINATED IN THE US 

With many families and friends having been kept apart in the last year and a half, demand for party planning has skyrocketed, according to Majcher.

  • Image 1 of 2

    With many families and friends having been kept apart in the last year and a half, demand for party planning has skyrocketed. (Daniel Avitia Photography)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Marley Majcher says many wedding vendors and planners are already booked a year out due to all the wedding postponements the pandemic caused. (Levie Photography)

Many wedding vendors and planners are already booked by couples who are having a postponed reception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Now it's more about the party and they can kind of let loose a bit," Majcher said. "And we're definitely seeing that, and we're definitely seeing people with much more relaxed attitudes. Not so much in terms of how they're going to entertain their guests, but relaxed attitudes in terms of like, ‘Oh my gosh, we made it. We just need a party.’" 

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.