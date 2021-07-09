Here are 11 hostess gift options as summer gatherings return

With summer barbecue season in full swing, it's the perfect time to up your hostess gift game with any presents that make an impression.

Here are unique ideas for guests who never arrive empty-handed.

minted. Aprons

For the hostess who’s always whipping up a fabulous meal, upgrade their apron to one of these handsome options from minted., an ecommerce platform featuring the work of independent artists on stationery, art, décor, and more. If they have a little sous chef helping, tack on a children’s apron for $30. There’s also cute oven mitts to round out the gift, as well. All aprons can be personalized with a name or monogram of your choice and two-day shipping is available if you didn’t get around to shopping well in advance of party time.

Buy It: $40; minted.com

GETTING MARRIED IN COLORADO? THE STATE MAY HELP PAY FOR YOUR WEDDING

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Faux Mixed Greenery Arrangement

Choose from a 6.5- or 8.5-inch size for this darling fake bouquet of shrubs. Reviewers convinced us this display looks great in the bathroom, but we’ll leave it to the new homeowners to decide where they want to put it. Pick it up at your local Target or order for same-day delivery or free two-day shipping as part of an order that’s $35 or more where available.

Buy It: from $6; Target.com

L'or de Seraphine Scented Candle

Available in medium and large sizes, these dreamy scentscapes will liven up the table of any dinner party. Considering they come in a beautiful ceramic jar and arrive in a gift box, we may very well order a few extras just so we have them on hand for last-minute gifting.

Buy It: from $34; Amazon.com

JOANNA GAINES GIVES SNEAK PEEK OF ‘FIXER UPPER’ AHEAD OF UPCOMING EPISODES

uncommon goods Neighborwoods Map Coasters

Your host has got the wine, beer, and seltzer of many flavors covered. (And even if he or she doesn’t, chances are, the other guests helped up their ante.) Instead, delight ‘em with these lovely coasters to hold the glasses for all of those libations. Each set of four coasters tips their hats to various cities across the country including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more.

Buy it: $36; uncommongoods.com

TIKTOK’S ‘PASTA CHIPS’ TREND TURNS THE ITALIAN DISH INTO SNACKABLE FINGER FOOD

Bloomscape Potted Bloom Kits

These recently launched sets can turn even the biggest of brown thumbs into A+ gardeners. Treat your host to this pretty gift for their patio or backyard, which arrive partly grown to streamline their path to floral success. Choose from yellow begonias, red begonias, and red geraniums; each kit comes with a pot (choice of biodegradable paper pot or a Bloomscape ecopot planters) premium soil, time-release and all-purpose fertilizer, and detailed care instructions.

Buy It: from $50; Bloomscape.com

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tropical Fruit Box

They’re likely in a cookie coma from all the folks who brought dessert to the party. Treat them to something on the lighter and healthier side, that’s still spectacularly tasty, with an assortment of fruits sourced from specialty farmers in tropical climates. Expect stellar, rare fruits not typically found in supermarkets in the U.S., and a friend with a newfound soursop obsession. Our personal favorite? The $69 tropical wellness box with dragon fruit, papaya, mango, turmeric, and more. UPS Next Day Air and Second Day Air shipping options available if you’ve left gift-buying to the last-minute.

Buy It: from $39; TropicalFruitBox.com

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Wayfair Sand & Stable Indira Rustic Wall Shelf

Headed to a housewarming party? Help spruce up their blank walls with this neutral piece that works just as well displaying some plants and objets d’art in the living room as it does serving as an elegant vessel for a few bedside novels-in-rotation.

Buy It: $33; Wayfair.com

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Drink Caddy Set

This seven-piece red and cream set is equal parts festive and functional. Gather ‘round the enamel tumblers and raise a glass to a day of fun. If you’re feeling generous, throw in the large enamel pitcher ($19.99) and include a recipe card with dad’s famous bloody mary recipe (okay, that’s too generous). Pick it up at a local Target or order online for same-day delivery or for free two-day shipping where available.

Buy It: $37; Target.com

minted. Photo Art Gifts

What could be more thoughtful than a personalized present like this? These custom photo art pieces can be customized with text, multiple frame choices, various color themes, and more. Order with one-to-two business day shipping before the party with a photo you already have of the host (better yet, of you and the host together) or, snap some photos at the party and send this gift as a post-barbecue surprise.

Buy It: from $38 framed; minted.com

Giusto Sapore Truffle Trio Sweet and Savory Gourmet Gift Set

Got a gourmand on your hands? Truffle enthusiasts will adore this collection of condiments that makes for the ideal accompaniments to flatbread, salad dressings, cheese platters, and more. Each set comes with black truffle salt, black truffle honey, and black truffle butter.

Buy It: $30; Amazon.com

Sullivans Small Ceramic Vase Set of Three

There’s good reason this elegant vase set is the #1 best-seller in vases on Amazon. They’re attractive, affordable, and showcase a neutral distressed finish so they work in a wide variety of home décor palettes. Pick up some fresh flowers before you head over to the ‘cue so your friends or family members can display the blooms at the party.

Buy It: $35; Amazon.com