©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Horse photobombs maternity shoot with hilarious smile: 'Always into mischief'

Buckshot, 12, became the center of attention of Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner’s pre-baby photoshoot

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
When Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner posed together for their maternity shoot, they never thought a horse would steal the show.

The priceless moment, which was captured in Indiana by Kristen Zaffiro of Photography by Kristen earlier in June, quickly went viral when she shared snapshots of the horse that joined Eckstein and Werner's photo session on Facebook.

Buckshot, a 12-year-old Tennessee Walker, made sure to "smile" for the camera while Eckstein and Werner posed in a shady area surrounded by tall trees.  

Eckstein of Indiana, tells Fox News Buckshot is a family horse who has proven to be a jokester in the last nine years he’s been with them.

Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner decided they wanted to take maternity shoot photos near their family horses, but one horse, in particular, was more than camera-ready. (Kristen Zaffiro / Photography by Kristen)

"He’s usually the class clown of the group," Eckstein said. "He’s always into mischief."

Zaffiro found the moment hilarious from her end, especially when Buckshot made smiling faces, walked in between the couple and sniffed her camera.

"I definitely laughed and continued to laugh once he kept it up and I kept it up," Zaffiro said in a phone interview with Fox News. "So, I think that's why Amanda was rolling her eyes because she thought, ‘Oh boy.’"

Amanda Eckstein says her family's horse, Buckshot, loves being the center of attention. (Kristen Zaffiro / Photography by Kristen)

Before Buckshot’s interruption, the human trio were in a rush to get Eckstein and Werner’s photos taken since her due date was right around the corner.

Two weeks after the photoshoot, Amanda gave birth to a baby boy on June 14. 

The family hopes to redo their horse-accompanied photoshoot with their newborn and Werner’s 9-year-old daughter Ava.

    Photographer Kristen Zaffiro tells Fox News Buckshot had been making faces for several minutes and continued to be involved in Amanda and Phillip's photo session. (Kristen Zaffiro / Photography by Kristen)

    Photographer Kristen Zaffiro tells Fox News Buckshot had been making faces for several minutes and continued to be involved in Amanda and Phillip's photo session. (Kristen Zaffiro / Photography by Kristen)

    Photographer Kristen Zaffiro tells Fox News Buckshot had been making faces for several minutes and continued to be involved in Amanda and Phillip's photo session. (Kristen Zaffiro / Photography by Kristen)

Eckstein said she's happy that so many people have been touched by the humorous photos.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.