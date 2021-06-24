Horse photobombs maternity shoot with hilarious smile: 'Always into mischief'

When Amanda Eckstein and Phillip Werner posed together for their maternity shoot, they never thought a horse would steal the show.

The priceless moment, which was captured in Indiana by Kristen Zaffiro of Photography by Kristen earlier in June, quickly went viral when she shared snapshots of the horse that joined Eckstein and Werner's photo session on Facebook.

Buckshot, a 12-year-old Tennessee Walker, made sure to "smile" for the camera while Eckstein and Werner posed in a shady area surrounded by tall trees.

Eckstein of Indiana, tells Fox News Buckshot is a family horse who has proven to be a jokester in the last nine years he’s been with them.

IMPATIENT PET COW MOOS LOUDLY AT FARMER'S WINDOW EVERY DAY FOR MORNING HUG

"He’s usually the class clown of the group," Eckstein said. "He’s always into mischief."

SAY CHEESE! 19 BEST ANIMAL PHOTOBOMBS ON GOOGLE MAPS

Zaffiro found the moment hilarious from her end, especially when Buckshot made smiling faces, walked in between the couple and sniffed her camera.

"I definitely laughed and continued to laugh once he kept it up and I kept it up," Zaffiro said in a phone interview with Fox News. "So, I think that's why Amanda was rolling her eyes because she thought, ‘Oh boy.’"

Before Buckshot’s interruption, the human trio were in a rush to get Eckstein and Werner’s photos taken since her due date was right around the corner.

FOX NEWS REPORTER'S LIVE SHOT PHOTOBOMBED BY GALLOPING BEAR IN CALIFORNIA

Two weeks after the photoshoot, Amanda gave birth to a baby boy on June 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family hopes to redo their horse-accompanied photoshoot with their newborn and Werner’s 9-year-old daughter Ava.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Eckstein said she's happy that so many people have been touched by the humorous photos.