Military Families
Published

Honor Carvings owner aims to keep memories of 13 fallen Americans alive

During an appearance on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday morning, Darryl Petker shared his efforts to let grieving families know others are still thinking of them

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
Small business creates hand-crafted plaques to honor 13 fallen heroes

Small business creates hand-crafted plaques to honor 13 fallen heroes

'Honor Carvings' owner Darryl Petker says he hopes to keep the fallen Afghanistan soldiers' memories alive with art pieces of remembrance

It's all too easy to forget those we have lost in our country — including the 13 American troops killed in Afghanistan this past summer during an attack at the Kabul airport as the troops worked to protect the thousands of people trying to flee that country in chaos and confusion.

Honor Carvings owner Darryl Petker is doing something about the possibility that memories will fade. He appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his project of passion and thoughtfulness.

"I wanted the [thirteen] families to know, and their communities, that they're not forgotten, and there are those of us who appreciate their sacrifice," Petker said Saturday morning about those lost.

"I wanted these people to know how much their families are appreciated," he added. 

FOLDS OF HONOR ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS’: MILITARY FAMILIES ARE GETTING HELP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Petker, a longtime woodcarver, is working to get his unique creations in memory of the thirteen Americans lost to the still-grieving families, so that they know others still care about them, especially ahead of the families' first Christmas holidays without their loved ones.  

A beautiful American flag is shown here. Darryl Petker of Honor Carvings carefully crafts individual memorial plaques for American heroes who have served their country and their communities — and who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A beautiful American flag is shown here. Darryl Petker of Honor Carvings carefully crafts individual memorial plaques for American heroes who have served their country and their communities — and who have made the ultimate sacrifice. (iStock, File)

Petker's organization creates badges and plaques for American heroes around the country — not just military, but also law enforcement and others who put service and dedication to others at the top of their lists in life.

Petker said in an earlier internet posting about his work, "I have been a woodcarver for over 45 years. About three years ago, I started producing End of Watch (EOW) Memorial Plaques to honor first responders who have given their lives … Over 140 Memorial Plaques have been provided to various localities throughout many U.S. states and federal agencies. Many letters and/or emails of thanks have been received from spouses, children, parents, as well as from agencies and departments of those fallen individuals and K9s." 

Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman, and one Army soldier were killed in the attack in Kabul on August 26 as U.S. forces worked to secure the mass evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul.

The remains of American troops killed in the Kabul airport terror attack arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. President Joe Biden was present at this arrival.

The remains of American troops killed in the Kabul airport terror attack arrive at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. President Joe Biden was present at this arrival. (Credit: right, photo by Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images; left, REUTERS/Tom Brenner )

Earlier — in July — American troops and Western allies departed the Bagram Air Base — leaving the Kabul airport as the only potential departure point for all those still in Afghanistan. 

Former President Donald Trump later slammed the Biden administration's "surrender" of Afghanistan — and accused that administration of intentionally trying to move on from the withdrawal and its ongoing aftermath.

In this photo provided by the Department of Defense, American troops are shown helping people to safety in Afghanistan.

In this photo provided by the Department of Defense, American troops are shown helping people to safety in Afghanistan. (Department of Defense)

Learn more about the Honor Carvings group and its work by watching the video at the top of this article. 

Or, access the video clip at this link here.

Maureen Mackey is Managing Editor of Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @maurmack.