Folds of Honor CEO on 'Fox & Friends': Military families are getting help this holiday season

During an appearance on Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends," the CEO of Folds of Honor explained in detail why "freedom isn't free" — and why Americans might think about helping out struggling military families across America during this holiday season by downloading a runaway musical hit.

A chunk of the profits from that song is going to two amazing organizations — and, through them, some very deserving Americans.

Country music star John Rich and Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, who heads up Folds of Honor, appeared on Thursday morning to discuss the holiday-focused effort that is taking place right now to help American military families.

The Folds of Honor mission is clear and straightforward.

Since 2007, the organization "has carried forth this singular, noble mission: to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members," it explains on its website.

Folds of Honor adds, "Our motto says it best: Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy."

The hit song this Christmas season, "Santa's Gotta Dirty Job" — a combined effort between John Rich and Mike Rowe — has now been the number-one downloaded song for eleven straight days, said Rich on Thursday morning.

Proceeds are going to both Folds of Honor and Mike Rowe's charity, mikeroweWORKSfoundation.

"We will be there to stand with his spouse and five kids," Dan Rooney noted at the top of the segment, referring to Navy SEAL, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, who sadly passed away this past Monday after a training incident went awry on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Va.

"Their Christmas is never going to be the same … Folds of Honor is standing with Cmdr. Bourgeois's family" and others, he noted.

Folds of Honor, by the way, receives 50% of its donations in December to help take care of military families. Everyone can take part in helping others at this time of year.