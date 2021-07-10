Dog’s adorable reaction to being called ‘beautiful’ goes viral

This dog’s adorable reaction to being called "beautiful" will melt your heart.

Sarah Lawther, from Sydney, Australia, posted a video of her Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Honey, on TikTok last month.

In the short clip, Lawther tells her dog: "Honey, you are the most beautiful girl in the whole entire world."

As Lawther says it, Honey perks up, wags her tail and gives an adorable squeal. Many viewers commented that the squeal sounds a lot like Honey is saying, "Awwww."

"Yes, you," Lawther adds, after which Honey lets out another squeal.

Lawther continues: "You are my baby, you’re perfect. Do you agree?"

Lawther captioned the clip: "Heart officially melted. Honey has the sweetest soul."

The clip has been viewed more than 35.8 million times on TikTok.

Lawther told Fox News that Honey – who turns 2 in October – has always been responsive to human conversations, particularly when Lawther tells Honey she’s beautiful which is something Lawther has been doing since Honey was a puppy, she said.

"She's very reactive, very responsive," Lawther told Fox. "It is almost like she's talking back, which is crazy."

Lawther said she thinks Honey’s responses might be because Lawther and her partner treat Honey like a person.

"From the minute we got her, my partner and I were just obsessed," Lawther added.

Lawther told Fox she didn’t expect her video would go viral, but she’s glad Honey has brought joy to so many people.

She added that she's glad to share Honey’s sweet personality with people who may think negatively about Staffordshire Bull Terriers and believe they’re an aggressive breed. The American Kennel Club says the breed is known for being good with families and kids.