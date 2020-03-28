H&M donating money, protective equipment to help those fighting coronavirus spread

Fast-fashion powerhouse H&M is responding quickly to the coronavirus crisis — offering money, personal protective equipment and even social networks to those on the front lines of the battle.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Swedish retail giant’s H&M Foundation just donated $500,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, joining tech companies Facebook, Google and TikTok, which have all pledged gifts to the group. (The fund was launched on March 13 by the UN Foundation, the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and the World Health Organization to help countries — especially those with weak health systems — fight the global pandemic.)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Beyond that, H&M is offering its social media channels — which boast 120 million followers in total — to global aid organizations like the Red Cross, which can use them to amplify crucial public health alerts and guidance during the pandemic.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

H&M Group — the parent company of H&M, & Other Stories, Weekday, and COS — is also pivoting its supply chains to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical centers and health care workers worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, Gap and Canada Goose also announced their facilities will be manufacturing masks, gowns and scrubs for hospitals in need.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.