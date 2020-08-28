High school cheerleader slams 'No Mask Monday' in viral football game speech

This cheerleader is rallying her team to fight the coronavirus.

One Utah high school athlete is urging her school community to mask up amid the ongoing outbreak, slamming a “No Mask Monday” protest in a passionate speech that has since gone viral on Facebook.

Some folks in Washington County recently called for a “No Mask Monday” demonstration to protest mandatory masks at schools in the Beehive State, KSL-TV reports. Per public health order from Gov. Gary Herbert, masks are required in all K-12 schools.

CHICAGO NUN RUNS MARATHON ON TREADMILL, RAISES $108K FOR CHARITY

Because students who refuse to wear the PPE would be sent home, some teens at Enterprise High School (EHS) feared that enough people would participate for the school to shut down. Inspired, senior Dallee Cobb stood up at a football game last Friday and took the anti-maskers to task.

“In the midst of all this crazy uncertainty, EHS is doing its best to ensure an amazing senior season for all of us, but they can't do it alone. In order to do your part, we ask you to please mask up,” the cheerleader told the crowd, with fellow student-athletes by her side.

“We, of all people, should know that wearing a mask is not fun. Neither is wearing a seatbelt, or a life jacket, or pads for football, but we do all these things so that we have a future.”

“We saw with the class of 2020 how fast things we love can be taken away from us,” she continued, stressing that she and her classmates wanted to keep playing sports and enjoy their senior year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We ask that you put your mask on so that we can get our game on,” Cobb said. “We know that many of you disagree with the mask mandate, so we leave the decision up to you, but ask that you keep in mind that by wearing your mask, you are supporting all of us athletes and helping us get back to some kind of normalcy.”

"I personally hate wearing this stupid thing, but you can bet I am doing whatever I can to be able to be here with my teammates and doing the things that I love,” she closed.

Mike Cobb, the teen’s father, shared the speech to social media, where the pitch has since gone viral with over 24,000 views on Facebook.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I’m just proud that they were able to have the nerve to stand for what they believe in,” the dad told KSL-TV of his daughter’s advocacy.

“Everybody’s got their own opinions, obviously,” echoed EHS Principal Calvin Holt. “It’s a really emotionally charged issue.”

According to the principal, people heard Cobb’s message loud and clear. On Monday, there were no issues with students refusing to wear face masks, he said.