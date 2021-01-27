Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pets
Published

'Hero' garbage truck driver rescues puppy he found in discarded backpack

10-week-old puppy was abandoned in bag on road side

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A trash hauling company in Ohio is praising one of its drivers as a hero after he saved a puppy he found inside a discarded backpack on the side of the road.

Aaron Kinsel, a driver for Rumpke, was working Wednesday morning in Colerain Township, outside Cincinnati, when he noticed the bag moving and got out of his truck to investigate. A 10-week-old boxer-mix puppy was inside and distraught, according to the company.

Aaron Kinsel was working Wednesday morning when he noticed a bag moving on the side of the road and went to investigate. A 10-week-old boxer-mix puppy was inside. (Rumpke)

Aaron Kinsel was working Wednesday morning when he noticed a bag moving on the side of the road and went to investigate. A 10-week-old boxer-mix puppy was inside. (Rumpke)

DOG WITH BIRTH DEFECT GETS STOOD UP BY FAMILY LOOKING TO ADOPT

The abandoned dog was suffering from a broken leg and dehydration. Kinsel wrapped the puppy in a sweatshirt for warmth and other Rumpke workers came to bring her to a veterinarian for treatment.

Kinsel saved the puppy, but he wasn't done with her. He and his family decided to adopt the dog. He named her Tipper after the mechanism on the back of garbage trucks that picks up trash containers.

Kinsel wrapped the puppy in a sweatshirt for warmth and other Rumpke workers came to bring her to a veterinarian for treatment. (Rumpke)

Kinsel wrapped the puppy in a sweatshirt for warmth and other Rumpke workers came to bring her to a veterinarian for treatment. (Rumpke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I felt like I was meant to find her," Kinsel said in a statement shared by the company.

Kendra Catherman, Rumpke’s Cincinnati safety manager, said Rumpke drivers are trained to be observant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We do our best to take care of our communities and always do the right thing," Catherman said in a written statement. "We are very proud of Aaron and delighted to make Tipper an honorary member of our Rumpke team."