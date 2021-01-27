Dog with birth defect gets stood up by family looking to adopt

It’s never nice to stand someone up, even if that person is actually a dog.

A rescue in Ohio recently shared a story about a disabled puppy who was supposed to meet with someone interested in adopting him. Unfortunately, the meeting apparently never happened.

Peaches Bully Rescue in Westchester, Ohio, recently posted on their Facebook page about one of the dogs in their care. According to the post, several volunteers drove 40 minutes each way to meet with a potential family who never showed up or called to cancel.

Jack is a 9-month-old American Bully with Spina Bifida, meaning that his spine and spinal cord haven’t formed properly, the New York Post reports. This means that he needs to be adopted by someone that provides him with a bit of extra attention.

On Facebook, the rescue wrote, "Jack was very sad when his meet and greet person was a no show, no call. He had a bath, got his fancy harness on, had a fresh diaper, and a dedicated foster team that drove 40 minutes each way just to end in huge disappointment."

The post continued to say that one of the volunteers bought Jack a new toy to help cheer him up.

It concludes, "Your family will come sweet boy and when they do, they will be perfect. Respect that we are all volunteers and just trying to give this guy his best chance. Not showing up or calling is bad form."

Fortunately, it looks like Jack may have a good future ahead of him. According to a recent post from the rescue, his story has inspired hundreds of people to reach out. The rescue wrote that it had received 600 inquiries and 200 applications for the dog, so hopefully, he’ll end up in a good home.