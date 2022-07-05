Healthy pizza with Thai chicken: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You don't have to cheat on your diet to enjoy some pizza.

Even better that that, this recipe can be made at home in less than an hour.

"I wanted to make a nut-free and anti-inflammatory version of my favorite pizza, a Thai chicken pizza," said Liana Werner Gray of TheEarthDiet.com.

She added that instead of peanuts, she used SunButter, a one-ingredient spread made of roasted sunflower seeds.

HERE ARE THE SECRETS OF GOOD, BACK-TO-SCHOOL BREAKFASTS FOR BUSY FAMILIES

Even if you’re not allergic to peanuts, you might like the swap of this sunflower seed butter for peanut butter: "It is delicious and incredibly satisfying."

Gray keeps the recipe gluten-free with a gluten-free pizza crust and Bragg Liquid Aminos (a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce).

Feel free, though, to use regular pizza crust and/or soy sauce if you don’t have dietary restrictions.

Still, to keep things nutritious, you may want to stick as close to the original recipe as possible.

THESE ARE THE BEST IMMUNE-BOOSTING FOODS, ACCORDING TO NUTRITION EXPERTS

"There are a lot of superfood ingredients in this recipe like the apple cider vinegar, amino acids and turmeric. It may seem complex, but I promise it’s worth it and besides, to make the homemade sauce all you do is add the ingredients into a pot together and stir," says Gray.

SunButter Thai Chicken Pizza by Liana Werner Gray of The Earth Diet

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 12 minutes

Serves: 4-6

‘PIZZA TOAST’ IS TIKTOK'S LATEST VIRAL FOOD TREND

Ingredients

1 (9- to 10-inch) gluten-free pizza crust

SunButter Thai Sauce

1 tablespoon buttery coconut oil

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger

½ cup SunButter (organic, no sugar or salt added)

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons gluten-free Bragg Liquid Aminos (or tamari soy sauce of choice)

1 tablespoon Bragg apple cider vinegar

Dash turmeric

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Carbone marinara, or marinara of choice

Juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less as desired)

Other

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small chicken breast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Dash of turmeric

Dash of paprika

3 tablespoons Carbone marinara sauce, or marinara of choice

½ teaspoon garlic salt

¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese, can be vegan or use organic grass-fed.

⅛ red onion sliced thinly

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions

1. Heat oven to 400 °F. Bake the pizza crust for 10 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, combine all the sauce ingredients. Cook over medium heat, stirring until everything is melted together.

3. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, turmeric, paprika and garlic salt — and cook for 5 minutes. Then add half the SunButter sauce and cook for another minute, making sure the sauce fully coats the chicken.

4. Spread a layer of tomato sauce over the pizza. Then spread the rest of the Thai sauce over the dough. Top with cheese, the chicken and red onion. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the crust is done. Top with fresh cilantro leaves and serve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This original recipe is owned by theearthdiet.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.