Haunted New York house with nine ghosts has few buyer prospects

Most houses for sale list their number of bedrooms and bathrooms, but one house has another unique number linked to it.

Michele Bell has been trying to sell her family’s house in Troy, New York, but says she hasn’t received any legitimate offers. While most home sellers are benefiting from a red hot market, this particular home is sitting idle on the market.

It may have something to do with the nine ghosts that supposedly inhabit the property.

Bell spoke with Fox News about her family home and explained that, after losing her mother to Alzheimer’s, she decided it was time to part with the property. Bell had taken care of her mom for nine years in the house until she died a few years ago. During that time period, unusual activity in the house "ramped up."

"We lost 13-20 aides during that time," she said. Apparently, the nurses kept seeing ghosts roaming the house or its surrounding property.

"A few of them said they were pushed," Bell added.

Bell says that while the house has generated a lot of interest, no legitimate buyers have made offers yet. According to Bell, no one has been able to show proof of mortgage approval.

The house has been in the family for generations. Bell says that when she spent time there as a kid, she didn’t experience any overtly paranormal activity. She did, however, say that it often felt like there was a presence in the house. She described hiding under the dining room table or in the attic where it felt safe.

These days, however, things have changed.

"There are three men in the basement," Bell explained while discussing the ghosts. She says she doesn’t know who these men are, but they have aggressive energy. People have described feeling like they had been pushed in the basement.

"It’s creepy down there," Bell said.

Some of the other ghosts, however, are familiar to her. Her grandfather and great-grandfather have both been spotted (or heard) wandering the halls.

While Bell acknowledged that the hauntings could drive away potential buyers, she also said that some people seek it out. She just needs to find someone who's interested and also serious about buying.

Bell will continue to make regular visits to the house. She says she cleanses the house with sage to keep the spirits calm.

While Bell spoke with Fox News by phone from the house, whispering could be heard in the background. Bell said her husband was with her in the house. He hadn’t been making any noise, she added.