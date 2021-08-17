Twisty NYC apartment tour goes viral on TikTok for its unusual layout

A New York City apartment is earning a couple of laughs for its unusual floorplan, which includes multiple twists and turns in each room.

Rent New York – a TikTok account that has amassed more than 64,200 followers since joining in March, shared a video of the unique listing last week.

"Tell me you don’t know how to make a layout without telling me you don’t know how to make a layout," the TikTok creator quipped at the start of his apartment tour.

The $2,950 apartment’s entryway opens up to a long, thin hallway that opens up to a kitchen and living area.

Unlike other apartments that would stick to square- or rectangle-shaped rooms, this listing offers several walls that create a shape that’s truly its own.

From the kitchen and living area, the apartment has another long hallway that opens up to two uncommonly shaped bathrooms and bedrooms.

The user behind the Rent New York account didn’t give away the exact address of the apartment, but he did note that it’s located in Washington Heights – a neighborhood in upper Manhattan.

"It’s definitely an odd layout in person just as on camera, but [it] does have the second half bath and the condition is pretty good for the price point," he told Fox News in a direct message. "It’s definitely not for everyone, but for the right tenants you never know."

He added that the apartment is a first-floor unit in an elevator-equipped building and is located about 32 minutes away from Midtown.

More than 10.2 million people have viewed Rent New York’s apartment tour. The brief clip generated more than 61,400 comments from TikTok users who largely saw the humor in the apartment’s layout.

"Why have 9 walls when you have 37," one user joked.

"Someone said they wanted ‘a cute apartment,’ and the designer heard ‘acute apartment,’" another user wrote in jest.

"Imagine coming home drunk and trying to find your room," another user pondered.

One TikTok user imagined a hyperbolic scenario where the apartment’s renter might have to offer confusing directions to a potential visitor.

"’Where’s the bathroom? ‘5th corner on the left, if you get to the room with 10 walls, you’ve gone too far, make a right and start over," the user joked.