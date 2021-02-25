Hasbro rebranding Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral 'Potato Head' later this year

Mr. Potato Head, the classic Hasbro toy who presumably lived the first 68 years of his life as a male tuber, will soon be rebranded with the gender-neutral "Potato Head" moniker.

The new name will be reflected on packaging scheduled to debut later this year, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Hasbro reportedly claimed that Mr. Potato Head, who is often sold alongside Mrs. Potato Head, needed a "modern makeover," according to the AP. Both Mr. Potato Head and Mrs. Potato Head were still categorized under their original names at Hasbro's website as of Thursday afternoon.

Other toy brands have recently revamped their classic lineups to better appeal to kids today. Barbie dolls now come in multiple skin tones and body shapes, while Thomas the Tank Engine has added more girl characters. American Girl, too, is now selling a boy doll.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.