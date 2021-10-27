Halloween warnings issued of cannabis products 'impersonating' major snack brands

Double-check that packaging.

Every Halloween, police departments and officials across the country issue warnings to parents to inspect their children’s Halloween candy before letting them eat it. This year, several state attorney generals issued releases warning parents to be on the lookout for cannabis edibles that look like regular snacks.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong issued a news release warning parents about cannabis products that come in packaging designed to look similar to popular candy and snack brands. In the release, several photos were included that showed edible products that looked like Oreo, Sour Patch Kids and Cheetos snack packages.

"These look-alike cannabis products are unregulated, unsafe, and illegal," Attorney General Tong said. "Accidental cannabis overdoses by children are increasing nationwide, and these products will only make this worse. While Connecticut recently legalized adult-use cannabis, many of these products fall far outside the range of what will ever be safe or authorized for sale. If you see these look-alike products for sale, please report them to my office and take every measure to keep these away from kids."

So far in 2021, the American Association of Poison Control Centers has reported receiving 2,622 calls related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a similar news release, stating that "illegal cannabis products" are "impersonating major snack brands."

"The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children," Attorney General Yost said. "Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags."