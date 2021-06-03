Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display at Kensington Palace

Now the public has a chance to see Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

The dress worn by Lady Diana Spencer at her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 went on public display on Thursday at Kensington Palace, Diana’s former home in London.

The taffeta-ruffled white dress, which was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, has a 25-foot sequin-encrusted train.

Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, loaned her wedding dress for the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition at Kensington Palace. The exhibition -- which runs until Jan. 2, 2022 -- also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for the family's three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

The exhibition was first announced in April, when Historic Royal Palaces curators posted about Princess Diana’s iconic gown on Instagram, Fox News reported at the time.

"This summer we’re welcoming you back to #KensingtonPalace in royal style," Historic Royal Palaces curators captioned a video. "Step into the rarefied world of the atelier, and see the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales up close as part of our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between fashion designer and royal client."

"In the palace’s newly-restored Orangery we’ll be displaying never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, alongside stunning gowns and tailoring created for three generations of royal women," the post shared. "Royal Style in the Making opens Thursday 3 June."

Diana and Prince Charles tied the knot on July 29, 1981. They officially divorced in 1996.

William, 38, and Harry, 36 are expected to reunite this summer. A statue for the Princess of Wales, commissioned by the brothers in 2017 will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, BBC News previously reported. It will be unveiled on July 1st and the two princes are scheduled to appear at Kensington Palace for the occasion.

According to the outlet, the princes said they hoped the permanent sculpture would help all those who visit Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and her legacy."

"Our mother touched so many lives," the pair added.

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

