Grown woman swaddled for birthday photo shoot: ‘Your best friend only turns 336 months once’

A photographer in South Carolina and her pal teamed up to put a fresh spin on trendy baby photos “because your best friend only turns 336 months once.”

Stephanie Smith was behind the lens for the photo shoot, with pictures resembling shots of babies taken to commemorate their growth, as Fox 13 reported. Nicole Ham came up with the spread and Smith said she was tasked with carrying it out.

"Nicole had the idea for the shoot and I brought it to life!" Smith told Fox 13.

The photos posted on Facebook by Southern Stitch Photography captured a grown woman tightly wrapped in a blanket as she laid beside a board dated Dec. 29, 2018, reading: “336 months old. Loves – champagne. Hates – dating in 2018.”

The photographs also showed the woman – who sported a large, gold bow – inside a wreath made of greenery and flowers.

Carrying out the design and executing the photo shoot was a team effort, Smith told Fox 13. But it also brought them plenty of entertainment.

"From shopping and laying out flowers in the store to see if we had enough to fit an adult to a collaborative effort between myself and Nicole’s mom to swaddle her... We couldn’t keep a straight face!" Smith recalled.