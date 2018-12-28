Toronto airport worker goes viral after demonstrating smooth dance moves for passengers

If only everyone who worked at the airport were this chipper.

Jahmaul Allen, an employee working at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, is going viral for his slick dance moves, which he often busts out while directing aircraft on the tarmac.

“Honestly, I just love what I do,” the 28-year-old told Canada’s Global News.

Allen was most recently spotted cutting a rug on Sunday, reportedly in an attempt to entertain a baby he spotted in the plane’s window.

Footage of his moves — which even included a spirited "Bernie" dance — have since racked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media after first being uploaded by Instagram user @ekaterina_irko, Global News reported. Other outlets, including @6ixbuzz and Toronto’s blogTO also shared the silly footage, where it is being met with praise online.

Another even synced up Allen’s dancing to an uptempo piano track, with another remarking that it’s a “perfect” fit.

Allen further assured Global News that nothing he does on the tarmac in any way misleads or confuses the pilots. The passengers, however, seem to welcome the distraction.