Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Gross reasons why you need to wash your new clothes, plus Thanksgiving turkey health tidbits

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
wash new clothes before wearing split

Give your new clothes a whiff after taking them out of the washer to ensure they don't have any lingering odors — and go for a longer wash cycle if the stench remains.  (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CONSUMER ALERT – These are the gross reasons why you should always wash newly bought clothes. Continue reading...

STOPPING VET SUICIDES – Military mental health is the focus as AI helps to save the lives of America's heroes. Continue reading...

TURKEY TIDBITS – Here's what you didn’t know about Thanksgiving turkey — and what you should know before the holiday. Continue reading...

turkey health facts

There are some little-known health facts that you may want to look into before you enjoy your Thanksgiving festivities. (iStock)

'AMERICA MUST CHOOSE' – In protests against Israel, "American way of freedom" is being "deeply challenged," says author and historian. Continue reading...

ANNE FRANK'S NAME STAYS –A school in Germany will not be dropping "Anne Frank" from its formal name following significant outcry at both local and international levels. Continue reading...

'PLEASED TO SERVE' – A WWII vet shares war and life stories in honor of his 100th birthday. Continue reading...

WWII vet

After serving his country for 26 years and completing 35 combat missions, WWII vet Jed. B Woolley is turning 100 years old. (Jed B. Woolley)

BRAIN TEASER – How quickly can you solve this autumn-themed brain teaser? Test your skills...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.