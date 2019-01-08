Groomsman caught checking out friend's new bride in 'cheeky' wedding photo

She’s taken, buddy.

A groomsman in England is becoming somewhat of a sensation after he was caught checking out his friend’s new bride in one of the wedding party’s group photos.

Groomsman Andy Wills, from Hampshire, called the photo his “favorite” upon seeing the snapshot following his friend Rhys Couldrey’s wedding to new wife Natalie on Nov. 25.

Wills also said Couldrey spotted the photo later that night and called him an “a—hole,” but swears both Couldrey and Natalie thought it was funny, according to The Mirror.

Furthermore, Wills claims he pulled the prank on purpose after getting a little bit tipsy.

"I'd had a few beers by then and thought it'd be a funny prank. I did it on purpose to wind them all up.”

Natalie, meanwhile, claims she plans on keeping the photo in her wedding album to show how “cheeky” the wedding day was.

She also said she’s thankful that Wills – who is widely known as a prankster among she and Couldrey’s friends – didn’t attempt any other outrageous stunts during the ceremony.

"I thought it was funny and I did expect some type of prank from him, but it's the only one, thank god,” she said.