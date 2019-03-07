Groom arrested for punching photo-bombing beachgoer before wedding

Love can really hurt.

One Florida man spent his wedding night in jail after breaking the nose of a photo-bombing beachgoer who refused to move out of the way of the beachfront wedding photos.

On March 3, Jeffery E. Alvord of Boynton Beach was arrested by Ocean Ridge police after assaulting Trevor Mooney before the Oceanfront Park nuptials were set to begin, Local 10 reports.

The 27-year-old groom, Alvord, flew into somewhat of a frenzy when the 24-year-old Mooney refused offers of $50 to move out of the way so that wedding pictures could be taken ahead of the ceremony, according to the Palm Beach Post. He punched Mooney in the face and the blow broke the victim’s nose and eyeglasses, as per police report.

The two men have since offered differing accounts of the brawl to authorities.

Alvord claims that Mooney became “very belligerent” after refusing the money to move and felt threatened when the man stood up in an “aggressive manner,” evidently prompting him to hit him in supposed self-defense, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, Mooney alleges that the "irate" groomsman held onto him and hit him three times in the face, further contending that “someone grabbed my belongings and threw them across the beach."

Treated at the scene by first responders, the police report detailed that Mooney’s nose “appears to be out of place sitting more to (the) right of his face.” He declined transport to a local hospital.

Alvord’s lawyer Steven A. Cohen told the Post that the 30 wedding guests “have a different version of what occurred” as the incident “did not play out” as Mooney told police it did.

Facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, Alvord was released from jail the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Marrying his fiancée soon after leaving jail, Cohen said that his client planned to still go on his honeymoon Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.