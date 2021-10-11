'Green monster' Halloween smoothies to make with kids

In her work as a parent and education expert, Karen Aronian, is all about bringing fun and joy into youngsters’ lives.

These beakers will bring smiles to kids (and kids at heart) this Halloween season. "It's so much fun to start the Halloween morning off with a scare, dare your kids to drink the ‘Monster Smoothie’ packed with nutrients, and served up in Frankenstein's Lab Beakers," Aronian tells Fox News.

Read on for the recipe.

Green Monster Smoothie in a Beaker by Karen Aronian

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Tools: Blender, Beakers

Yield: 2 Beakers full

Ingredients:

1 cup water or coconut water

⅓ cup oat or coconut milk

½ cup of lime juice

½ pear or ½ apple peeled

½ banana

1 tablespoon agave, maple syrup, or Dolcetti (apple sweetener)

¾ cup of your choice: lettuce, kale, or spinach

Directions:

Combine water, oat milk, and syrup in your blender. Add all remaining ingredients to the blender and blend to desired consistency. Pour into your beakers and serve up to your monsters.

Note: You can order beakers online or buy them at Michael's stores. Also, you can float a Halloween imitation eyeball in the drink or hot glue it onto the lower side of the beaker straw!