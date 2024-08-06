Government agencies investigate Maryland bounce house mishap that killed 5-year-old: What to know

U.S. safety officials and police have launched an investigation in response to a tragedy that occurred in Waldorf, Maryland, on Aug. 2, which left a 5-year-old boy dead and another injured after a bounce house went airborne during a baseball game.

Powerful wind gusts had lifted the bounce house approximately 15 to 20 feet in the air, causing children to fall before it landed on the playing field at Regency Furniture Stadium, Charles County officials announced in a press release.

EMS personnel, already stationed at the game, along with Southern Maryland Blue Crabs baseball team trainers and volunteer first responders quickly began patient care of the two children within minutes of the event.

Maryland State Police transported one 5-year-old male to a children's hospital, and he was later pronounced dead. A second pediatric patient reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said it has no further updates and cannot disclose the status of the injured child's recovery.

"We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time. We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care," Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. said in the release.

The team canceled all baseball games and activities the following day, per officials, and offered counseling and support to families, players and fans who attended the game.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) both confirmed to Fox News Digital that an investigation is underway. Officials are coordinating with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

Both the CPSC and the MOSH did not have further comment on the incident as the probe is ongoing.

This is not the first bounce house-related incident in recent months.

In May, a 2-year-old child was killed and another injured when a bounce house was swept up by wind in Casa Grande, Arizona.

And in November, a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a bounce house strangulation, according to the CPSC.

At least 479 injuries and 28 deaths have happened in wind-related bounce house incidents around the world since 2000, according to a report conducted by the University of Georgia.

"These injuries are on top of an estimated 10,000 ER visits in the U.S. each year because of bounce house related accidents that regularly result in broken bones, muscle sprains and concussions," the report says.

Nationwide Children's Hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio, estimates that injuries associated with inflatable bounce houses in the U.S. equals more than 20 children treated in hospital emergency departments a day over the last 20 years.

CPSC's latest tips on bounce house safety:

-Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the proper setup.

-Make sure the bounce house is properly staked and anchored on a flat, even surface.

-Never place bounce houses near tree branches, power lines or fences.

-Only children about the same age and size should be jumping at one time. Always observe the maximum occupancy limit.

-Teach children to play safely – not tumble, wrestle or do flips.

-Keep children away from any gas generators or air pumps, especially if standing water is nearby.

-Children should always be supervised by an adult and or staff from the company which is operating the bounce house.

