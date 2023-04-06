What is Good Friday? Everything you need to know

Good Friday is a day observed in the Christian religion as part of "Holy Week."

The holy day leads up to Easter Sunday, which falls in either March or April, depending on the year.

The exact date of Good Friday changes from year to year.

Here is everything that you need to know about Good Friday and how it is celebrated.

When is Good Friday? What is Good Friday? What should I avoid on Good Friday? How can I celebrate Good Friday?

1. When is Good Friday?

The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Each year, the religious celebration is determined by the spring equinox.

The holy day is celebrated on the first Sunday following the full moon, according to Time and Date.

2. What is Good Friday?

Christians believe that Good Friday was the day when Jesus Christ was crucified and died.

The term "Good" is used to title the day because it also means "holy," according to dictionary.com.

3. What should I avoid on Good Friday?

Often, people of Catholic faith fast on this day or do not eat meat.

During a fast, an individual can eat one full meal and two smaller ones, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Usually Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 participate in the fast, according to the site.

4. How can I celebrate Good Friday?

Some common ways of celebrating Good Friday are attending a church service, participating in a fast, taking time to engage in prayer or even getting friends and family together for a Bible study.