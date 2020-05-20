Going outside, sleeping and eating healthy are top ways Americans relax, study claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Exploring the great outdoors is the most popular way Americans seek to improve their mental health, a new study has claimed.

In a recent poll of 2,000 Americans, respondents agreed that spending time in nature (50 percent), visiting the beach (44 percent), taking a trip (44 percent), getting enough sleep (44 percent) and eating healthy (42 percent) were the top mood-boosters to relieve the stresses of daily life. Conducted by OnePoll and retail brand Reef, the survey sought to reveal people’s favorite ways to unwind and relax, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

According to the findings, 41 percent of participants said that spending time with loved ones (whether virtually or in-person) made them feel recharged, while exercise (39 percent) and meditation (35 percent) were other popular ways to blow off steam.

Going a step further, 32 percent of respondents even claimed that they unplug from all their devices at some point during the day, in search of mental peace.

As for a dream destination, almost three in four respondents agreed they’d ideally go to the beach to relax. And the perfect beach day? That would be a 79-degree day in July, the study said.

At the shore, the most popular ways to kick back include taking a walk (53 percent), listening to the ocean waves (47 percent) and listening to music (46 percent), as well as reading a book (43 percent) and laying out in the sun (42 percent.)

“It’s evident that the beach plays a big role in alleviating daily stressors from our lives,” said Dr. Heidi Hanna, stress expert and Reef brand ambassador, per SWNS. “These last few months have been a trying time for our nation, and many are looking for little ways to unwind.”

“Whether it's meditating and exercising or getting out into nature or going to the beach, it’s important that we engage our body and mind in activities that naturally lift our mood.”

