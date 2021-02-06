Expand / Collapse search
Jeweler creates candy-inspired engagement ring — here’s how much it costs

The ring features a yellow sapphire surrounded by diamonds, with 224 rubies on the band

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Proposals just got a little sweeter. 

London-based jeweler Taylor & Hart has created an engagement ring inspired by Haribo candy

Dubbed "the world’s most expensive sweet ring," it has a 2.70-carat cabochon yellow sapphire as the main stone, surrounded by 40 yellow diamonds. The ring’s rose gold band is also set with 224 rubies

The colors were chosen to replicate Haribo’s jelly rings from the 1990s -- though the diamond-encrusted Taylor & Hart ring is a lot pricier, at $34,300. 

"With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we thought it was the perfect time to bring this brand new design to life," Kate Earlam-Charnley, Taylor & Hart’s design director, said in a statement. 

The candy-inspired ring (left) from London-based jeweler Taylor &amp; Hart costs $34,300. (Taylor & Hart)

"Combining custom cut rubies and a syrupy cabochon yellow sapphire, this ring is one of the most ambitious we’ve ever created and definitely one of the most original," Earlam-Charnley added.

Taylor & Hart said it was inspired to make the ring as a tribute to childhood crushes. 

"With this design, we’re capturing the pure magic of falling head over heels for the first time," the jeweler says on its website. "Because no matter how old you are, your special day should be filled with the same thrill you felt with your first crush."

