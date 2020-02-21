Girl's funny reaction to meeting newborn brother goes viral: 'Look at the state of him!'

Tell us how you really feel, kiddo.

A young Scottish girl’s hilariously skeptical reaction to meeting her baby brother for the first time in the hospital has gone viral on social media with hundreds of thousands of views.

On Tuesday, Skye Masson of Glasgow welcomed a baby boy named Carter. When big sister Harper, 5, met her new sibling in the postnatal ward, however, she was brutally honest in sharing her feelings on the new bundle of joy. The hilarious moment was caught on film by Masson’s younger sister Renèe Shaw, and has since received over 300,000 views on Twitter, the Daily Mail reports.

In the quick clip, loved ones gathered around Masson's hospital bed, while the beaming mom held the flushed, sleeping newborn in her arms. Intrigued, the little girl wiggled around the edge of the bed and stared at her new sibling.

“Look at the state of him!” Harper suddenly exclaimed, shocking her mom with her sass.

“Can confirm she's talking s---,” Shaw added in a follow-up tweet, sharing photos of adorable baby Carter.

Commenters were thoroughly amused with the little girl’s candid take, agreeing that her honesty left them “howling” with laughter.

In the days since, Harper’s aunt has confirmed that the youngster has fortunately warmed up to the newest family member.

“I was shocked when Harper said that about her baby brother and Skye was shocked also,” Shaw told the Mail. “But now Harper adores her baby brother and cannot wait until he is home.”

