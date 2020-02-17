Mom forgets she's covered in fake tan while feeding her baby

This baby has a sick tan.

A mom shared photos of an amusing situation she found herself in after she forgot that she had fake tanning lotion on when she went to feed her newborn. The result left the boy with a brown smear around the bottom half of his face.

Keziah Jozefiak was applying a tanning foam when her 5-month-old son, Raf, woke up hungry, The Sun reports. She says she didn’t realize that the product hadn’t had enough time to dry until she looked at his face after breastfeeding him.

“When I looked down at Raf I just burst out laughing,” she told The Sun. “I couldn’t believe the tan had left his mouth looking like Homer. Raf was asleep so I thought I could squeeze in some tanning time but he woke up starving mid-tan.”

She said it was “the first and definitely last time I feed him with my tan still on. It hadn’t actually occurred to me that the tan could transfer onto him. I took a picture and sent it to my girlfriends and they were all laughing as well. Everyone is finding it hilarious and my mum rang me in tears she found it so funny.”

Fortunately, Raf was apparently very amused by the situation, which, thankfully, wasn’t permanent.

“It took me a good solid hour to get the tan off his face properly but he found the whole thing hilarious,” Jozefiak explained. “I used baby oil and baby wipes and he looked shiny and clean after."