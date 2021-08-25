Mysterious giant rubber duck in Maine harbor disappears

Just like that, the duck is gone.

Residents in Maine were baffled when a large 25-foot rubber duck randomly appeared in one of the state’s harbors. Then, just as suddenly as it appeared, the duck is missing.

FOX News previously reported that the duck appeared in the harbor in Belfast, Maine, several weeks ago. It was anchored in the shallow water between a pedestrian bridge and the town landing. The duck had the word "joy" printed on it.

The duck was no longer in the water as of last Saturday. Local officials believe that the duck was removed due to concerns over Tropical Storm Henri, USA Today reports.

Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible for the duck.

"JOY simply is fowl play. In this day in age of such bitter divisiveness in our country, we wanted to put forth a reminder of our commonalities instead of our differences," the letter states. "Nothing embodies childhood more than being in a warm bath with your rubber ducky – the joy of not having a care in the world other than having to remember to wash behind our ears."

FOX News previously reported that Givens had said that when the duck first appeared, "Everybody loves it. I have no idea who owns it, but it kind of fits Belfast. A lot of people want to keep it here."

At the time, the duck didn’t pose a navigational hazard, so local officials were in no rush to get rid of it. Residents were apparently very amused by it.

FOX News' Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.