German Instagram influencer sentenced to prison for performing illegal 'filler' injections on followers

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
A German Instagram influencer has been sentenced to four years in prison after she was found guilty of performing illegal cosmetic procedures on her followers.

The social media star, who was not named, had been accused of injecting hyaluronan, or hyaluronic acid, into the noses and lips of multiple women as “filler,” Germany’s Deutsche Welle reported.

The Instagrammer, who was only identified as a pregnant 29-year-old woman with around 100,000 followers, reportedly charged approximately $330 per injection, and would perform the procedures either in her own home or hotel rooms.

The Instagrammer was reportedly charging around $330 per injection.

The Instagrammer was reportedly charging around $330 per injection. (iStock)

“Many” of the women who received the injections later reported swelling or pain, according to Deutsche Welle.

"You should be happy that nothing worse happened," Judge Dirk Reitzig said at her sentencing.

The court also found the influencer guilty of tax fraud, ordering her to pay back more than $73,000, in addition to her prison sentence.

The court also found the influencer guilty of tax fraud, ordering her to pay back more than $73,000, in addition to her prison sentence. (iStock)

Deutsche Welle reports that the woman will be briefly allowed to leave prison to deliver her child before returning to jail.