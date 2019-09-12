Instagram influencer blasted for 'strange' cloud photos gets hired by editing app

The old adage “fake it ‘til you make it” has quite literally paid off for one Instagram travel influencer, who has been hired by the photo editing app she controversially used on her pictures in August to create a celestial background that was “spookily” the same across four images.

Last month, Martina "Tupi" Saravia of Buenos Aires, Argentina, sent her 315,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy when a hawk-eyed fan called out her photos for being a bit too picture-perfect.

The blogger was ridiculed on Twitter after a user noticed that the cloudy sky featured in the background of a slew of recent photos was “spookily” the same across four images.

In the screenshot, the whistleblower shared four images of Saravia swimming, lounging oceanside, walking through a grassy field and steering a boat – all under the exact same clouds.

Some commenters couldn’t resist cracking a joke at the overly edited sight, while others didn’t think the stunt – and glossy ploys by social media stars to make themselves look better – was all that funny. One cynic even went so far as to declare that "everything on Instagram is fake.”

In response, Saravia admitted that she had indeed doctored her images with the free photo app Enlight Quickshot – and that retouching pictures was nothing to be ashamed of.

"I really don't see the big deal [here], I never lied about it," she told BuzzFeed News. “I haven’t done anything wrong, and it was never my intention.”

The social media starlet continued to claim that she’s always remained open with her fans about editing her images for an optimal aesthetic.

Now, Saravia’s skills have landed her a job with Quickshot itself.

“We just got off the phone with Tupi — we’re going to work with her to create a new cloud pack based on cloud photos she curates,” a rep for the company told BuzzFeed on Wednesday.

“[We’ll] possibly offer her followers to submit their clouds for her pack as well,” the spokesperson elaborated. “Details are still being ironed out.”

Reps for the app were not immediately available to offer further comment.

Moving forward, the social media scandal reportedly won the blogger thousands of new followers, and her cloud-centric pictures have become a favorite joke among fans.

Now, Saravia revealed that she thinks the collaboration with the app – and the fact that the story has come full circle – is “hilarious”

"Quickshot is the one app that helps me with the composition of my photos when the sky is overexposed or burnt, so to have the possibility to work with them creating alongside my followers is hilarious," she told BuzzFeed.

"Plus, now I’ll have the option to change the clouds I use for all the people who pointed out that I use the same ones," she dished.