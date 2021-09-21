Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

School PTA's hilarious signs tell parents to keep the drop-off lines moving

The post has been shared more than 20,000 times

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
If you've ever felt your blood boil in the school drop-off line, you're not alone. 

After getting complaints from parents at the Mountain View School in Waddel, Arizona, the PTA decided on a funny approach to try and fix the drop-off line problem. 

"Our school had quite a bit of growth this year and we started having a big problem with parents wanting to sit in the drop-off line until our gates open," PTA President Kira Provo told Fox News. 

As a result, traffic was blocked from getting into the parking lot. Parents turned to the PTA for help.

"We decided it would be funny to have celebrity-inspired signs," Provo said. 

A photo of NSYNC is accompanied by the message "Tell the kids bye. bye, bye" and "Pivot! Out of the drop-off line!" features Ross from "Friends." 

"When we decided these were the funniest ones I made them in photoshop and had them printed," Provo told Fox News.

The Mountain View PTA has only had the signs up for one day, but Provo said it did seem to help the congestion and "the parents loved them." 

The PTA's post has been shared more than 20,000 times since Friday. 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.