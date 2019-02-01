Frigid polar vortex temperatures freeze Iowa woman’s hair in place

Freezing temperatures in the Midwest this week caused one woman’s wet hair to do just that: freeze.

Iowa resident Taylor Scallon took to Twitter this week to prove just how low temperatures had dropped as a result of the polar vortex, which brought snow and subzero temperatures to much of the Midwest.

“Is Iowa really THAT COLD?” she captioned the video, which shows her stepping outside with wet hair that freezes and stands nearly completely upright on top of her head. She begins to laugh as she walks back indoors — her long hair still raised.

As of Friday afternoon, the clip had more than two million views.

Social media users were quick to make comparisons to “The Incredibles” character “Syndrome,” while others paralleled her look to Super Saiyan from Japanese series “Dragon Ball Z.”

As of Thursday evening, at least 21 people — including one student at the University of Iowa — had died as a result of the frigid weather.

