A young Florida boy is slowly recovering after a freak accident during a camping trip left him badly burned.

Tabitha Shay said that her 2-year-old son, Finny, was running around during a family camping trip in Gainesville, Florida.

Finny's mother said that the toddler was having fun and playing with a bubble wand when he tripped and fell into the campsite fire pit.

"When I grabbed him, his pants were melting. They were like a nylon material, and they were melting. They melted to me, and I ripped them off," Shay said to FOX 35.

His mother said that her other 11-year-old son, Weston, saved the day with his quick action.

The older brother allegedly reached into the flames and ripped his brother from the blaze.

"He grabbed Finny’s sweater, and he told me, ‘Mom, it took me a second to process what was happening. And then I said, ’Oh my gosh!' and I just pulled him out," said Shay. "Somehow, he managed to do that without getting any boo-boos on himself, which is a miracle. But we are very, very proud of him. Very proud."

Finny's other brother, Waylln, helped comfort him as the family frantically raced to the hospital.

Finny suffered burns to 18% of his body, but is slowly recovering at UF Health Shands Hospital.

Finny's dad, Jeff Strait, said that it was hard not to blame himself at first.

"He just randomly ran backwards, straight into a fire. You know, what are the chances that happens? It's hard not to blame yourself at first," Strait told the local outlet.

Both his parents thanked their "village" of friends and family who have gathered around the family during their difficult time as their young son recovers.

"I thought I had a handful of friends, and it turns out I have a whole village of friends," said Shay.

"I'm relieved of how many people have reached out to us for help. From the bottom of our hearts, we really appreciate it," continued Strait.

While the family lives in St. Cloud, Finny will continue his long road to recover in Gainesvillle-- which is approximately two hours away.

The family set up a donation page to help with costs.