Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

America Together Logo
LIFESTYLE
Published

Franklin Graham traveling to southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Samaritan's Purse deployed immediately after the hurricane hit to help victims

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse organization deploys teams to Florida Video

Franklin Graham's Samaritan's Purse organization deploys teams to Florida

Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham on the efforts the organization has put in place to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida

In news shared first with Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, said that he is personally traveling down to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 6, to help and encourage the victims of Hurricane Ian — many of whom have lost everything.

Samaritan's Purse deployed immediately once the hurricane hit, mobilizing an army of 550 volunteers, the organization said — and it has 2,500 more people on the way to help out those impacted as well.

The North Carolina-based international Christian relief and evangelism organization said it has received more than 1,200 requests for help from struggling homeowners in southwest Florida.

HURRICANE IAN DISASTER RELIEF: WAYS TO DONATE AS THE DEATH TOLL MOUNTS

Said Rev. Graham, "So many people are suffering. They lost everything to this hurricane. They’re overwhelmed and they don’t know how to start putting their lives back together."

Rev. Franklin Graham is personally heading to southwest Florida on Thursday to offer help and solace to those who have lost everything in Hurricane Ian, Samaritan's Purse shared with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Rev. Franklin Graham is personally heading to southwest Florida on Thursday to offer help and solace to those who have lost everything in Hurricane Ian, Samaritan's Purse shared with Fox News Digital on Wednesday. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

He added, "I want people to know that God loves them and that we’re here to help them in Jesus’ name."

Samaritan’s Purse is helping homeowners in three areas that were devastated by Hurricane Ian — Fort Myers, Englewood and Punta Gorda.

The group said that volunteers from 26 states are on the ground, "mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs and clearing debris."

HURRICANE IAN HERO: MARYLAND FIREFIGHTER USES HIS HAM RADIO TO SEND RESCUERS TO FLORIDA'S SANIBEL ISLAND 

Franklin Graham is also traveling to Florida to thank the volunteers who answered the enormous call for help, the organization said.  

It shared an example of the total devastation suffered by one Ft. Myers couple, Paul and Susan Escudes. Their home was flooded by four feet of water.

"We never thought it would happen, never thought the water would come up that high," the couple said.

A woman holds her small dog after Hurricane Ian devastated her area.

A woman holds her small dog after Hurricane Ian devastated her area. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

After Samaritan’s Purse volunteers showed up, Paul Escudes said, "Thank heavens for all these people helping."

Samaritan's Purse shared that dozens of crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are working alongside Samaritan's Purse.

They are helping "to provide emotional support and share the love of Jesus Christ with families impacted by Hurricane Ian."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the eighth hurricane that Samaritan’s Purse has responded to in Florida over the past 18 years, the group said.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.