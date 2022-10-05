Franklin Graham traveling to southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian

In news shared first with Fox News Digital, Rev. Franklin Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, said that he is personally traveling down to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 6, to help and encourage the victims of Hurricane Ian — many of whom have lost everything.

Samaritan's Purse deployed immediately once the hurricane hit, mobilizing an army of 550 volunteers, the organization said — and it has 2,500 more people on the way to help out those impacted as well.

The North Carolina-based international Christian relief and evangelism organization said it has received more than 1,200 requests for help from struggling homeowners in southwest Florida.

HURRICANE IAN DISASTER RELIEF: WAYS TO DONATE AS THE DEATH TOLL MOUNTS

Said Rev. Graham, "So many people are suffering. They lost everything to this hurricane. They’re overwhelmed and they don’t know how to start putting their lives back together."

He added, "I want people to know that God loves them and that we’re here to help them in Jesus’ name."

Samaritan’s Purse is helping homeowners in three areas that were devastated by Hurricane Ian — Fort Myers, Englewood and Punta Gorda.

The group said that volunteers from 26 states are on the ground, "mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs and clearing debris."

HURRICANE IAN HERO: MARYLAND FIREFIGHTER USES HIS HAM RADIO TO SEND RESCUERS TO FLORIDA'S SANIBEL ISLAND

Franklin Graham is also traveling to Florida to thank the volunteers who answered the enormous call for help, the organization said.

It shared an example of the total devastation suffered by one Ft. Myers couple, Paul and Susan Escudes. Their home was flooded by four feet of water.

"We never thought it would happen, never thought the water would come up that high," the couple said.

After Samaritan’s Purse volunteers showed up, Paul Escudes said, "Thank heavens for all these people helping."

Samaritan's Purse shared that dozens of crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are working alongside Samaritan's Purse.

They are helping "to provide emotional support and share the love of Jesus Christ with families impacted by Hurricane Ian."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the eighth hurricane that Samaritan’s Purse has responded to in Florida over the past 18 years, the group said.